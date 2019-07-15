







Bengaluru: All eyes are on Karnataka as the HD Kumaraswamy faces the floor test today. MLAs have begun coming to the Vidhan Soudha to be a part of the process.

High drama has rocked the state for over two weeks now ever since Congress and JDS MLAs began resigning. Soon, they moved to Mumbai to stay put in a hotel. Some Independent MLAs also joined them.

Senior Congress leaders got into action and started holding meetings to convince their MLAs to return to the party fold. DK Shivakumar even went to Mumbai to meet the MLAs. But rebel MLAs sought police protection and DK Shivakumar was first stopped from entering the hotel, and then escorted back on Bengaluru flight.

BJP unit in the state has been asking Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to tender his resignation. Because with the resignations, if the rebels do not comply and go back to their respective parties, the alliance number stands at 100 while the BJP is at 105. With two Independent MLAs reportedly offering support, the BJP is well above the majority mark of 105.