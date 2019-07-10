Live Updates

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: “We have decided to sit on dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha. We will meet the Speaker and the Governor,” said BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru.

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: ‘I have a room here’, Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar tells Mumbai Police personnel as cops stop him outside the hotel where disgruntled MLAs are staying.

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raise slogans of “Go back, Go back” as Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar reaches the city.

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Mumbai Police increases reinforcement outside the hotel where all Congress-JD(S) rebels are staying, with DK Shivakumar, expected to arrive anytime now.

    Mumbai Police: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Speaking to the media outside the Mumbai hotel, Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar said, “Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We’ve come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them.”

    Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: According to sources, the rebel MLAs stationed in a Mumbai hotel wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking protection since they ‘fear for their lives’.

    The letter read that they (MLAs) have heard that senior leaders like Congress’ DK Shivakumar are going to ‘storm the hotel’, and this frightens them.
New Delhi: In the latest development, senior Karnataka Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar has reached Mumbai to meet rebel party MLAs lodged there since Saturday. In addition, D(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda is also expected to arrive in Mumbai to hold talks with the disgruntles lawmakers.

According to reports, the rebel MLAs stationed at a Mumbai hotel have sort police protection in view of ‘threat to their lives’ with senior coalition government leaders arriving in the city today to mediate.

On the other hand, 13-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government, which remained on the edge, could be asked to prove its majority in the Assembly on July 17 by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar who refused on Tuesday to accept resignations of all the 13 Congress and JD-S legislators.

The woes of the ruling coalition increased as one more Congress MLA tendered his resignation, taking to 17 the number of legislators of the combine who have quit over the last few days.

With suspended lawmaker R. Roshan Baig quitting, the number of Congress lawmakers who have resigned has gone up to 12. Three JD-S MLAs also resigned.

Besides them, one legislator of regional party KPJP and an Independent, have also quit as ministers and withdrawn their support to the Kumaraswamy government.

The Speaker, however, refused to accept the resignations of the Congress and JD-S members, saying eight of them were not in the prescribed format and five others needed to explain why their action did not fall under the purview of the anti-defection law.