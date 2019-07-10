

















New Delhi: In the latest development, senior Karnataka Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar has reached Mumbai to meet rebel party MLAs lodged there since Saturday. In addition, D(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda is also expected to arrive in Mumbai to hold talks with the disgruntles lawmakers.

According to reports, the rebel MLAs stationed at a Mumbai hotel have sort police protection in view of ‘threat to their lives’ with senior coalition government leaders arriving in the city today to mediate.

On the other hand, 13-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government, which remained on the edge, could be asked to prove its majority in the Assembly on July 17 by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar who refused on Tuesday to accept resignations of all the 13 Congress and JD-S legislators.

The woes of the ruling coalition increased as one more Congress MLA tendered his resignation, taking to 17 the number of legislators of the combine who have quit over the last few days.

With suspended lawmaker R. Roshan Baig quitting, the number of Congress lawmakers who have resigned has gone up to 12. Three JD-S MLAs also resigned.

Besides them, one legislator of regional party KPJP and an Independent, have also quit as ministers and withdrawn their support to the Kumaraswamy government.

The Speaker, however, refused to accept the resignations of the Congress and JD-S members, saying eight of them were not in the prescribed format and five others needed to explain why their action did not fall under the purview of the anti-defection law.