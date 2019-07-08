



Load More

New Delhi: Karnataka political crisis escalated on Monday after Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara offered to resign from his post. “I’ve called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign & then accommodate the MLAs,” the Deputy CM said.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who returned to the city from a week-long private visit to the US, is expected to hold talks with Congress leaders, including its state in-charge KC Venugopal, legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao to resolve the crisis threatening the year-old coalition government.

Though Deve Gowda advised Kumaraswamy to wait for Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s decision on the resignations, others want him to call the party rebels back from Mumbai and ask them to withdraw their resignations before the Speaker acts on them.

“Our three rebel legislators (A.H. Vishwanath, Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda) did not tell our leaders what were their concerns or demands all these months. Suddenly, they joined the Congress rebels and resigned without informing even Deve Gowda” party spokesman Ramesh Babu said.

He added,”Kumaraswamy will discuss with the Congress leaders if it will also induct some of its rebels in the 34-member Cabinet ministry by dropping an equal number of its ministers.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka CM held parleys with the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leaders on the party’s three MLAs resigning along with nine Congress rebels on Saturday.