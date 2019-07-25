Live Updates

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “Unsatisfied lawmakers who have gone to the lotus party are in the mud. BJP is guilty of immoral Operation Lotus. There will be punishment for those who betray democracy.”

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Insisting that the decision on the rebel MLAs is very complicated, Speaker Ramesh Kumar says he needs time to announce his conclusion on the remaining MLAs. “I will pronounce my decision in the next few days,” Kumar said.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: The Congress hails the Speaker’s decision on the disqualification of MLAs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar says that none of the three MLAs can contest elections till the term of this house is complete, i.e., till May 2023. They are barred from contesting even if there is a by-election on these seats.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualifies MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumnatahall of the Congress under anti-defection law of the 10th schedule.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar lashed out at MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumnatahall saying that they had not sought time before submitting resignations. “I wasn’t in Bengaluru then and when I got back, I was told about the resignations. After that, they went to SC and told the apex court that I was missing,” the speaker said.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “I hold that the responded R Shankar of Ranebennur constituency ceases to be the member of this assembly,” Ramesh Kumar.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: Independent MLA R Shankar has been disqualified by Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: The BJP has been waiting uncharacteristically for the speaker’s decision as they seek clarity to form the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, Amit Shah has given a nod for the BJP government in Karnataka.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Karnataka Crisis LIVE: “I was approached with disqualification petitions, these legislators also approached the SC. It is a complicated case, I cannot hurry on it. 17 such resignations came before the speaker which acts as a quasi judiciary body,” says Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waiting on the Speaker to make his decision on the 16 rebel legislators that ended the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) coalition in Karnataka, the state may head for a short spell of President’s Rule.

Speaking to news agency IANS, state BJP spokesperson G Madhusudan said, “If the Speaker takes longer time to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels, the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) may recommend President’s rule in the state, as we would not like to stake claim to power in such a situation.”

The Speaker’s decision plays a crucial role in deciding the government formation because, without his approval of the resignations, the strength of the assembly will remain 225, raising the majority mark to 113. The BJP currently stands at 105.

In case the rebel lawmakers are re-elected, the BJP will be forced to run a minority government, on which the party has not made any decision.

“Even with the support of two Independents, we will be still 6 short of the halfway mark at 107 (105 + 2) if we are asked to prove majority by the Governor after forming the new government,” the BJP spokesperson said.

In case the Speaker takes more time to decide on their resignations, the rebels are likely to approach the apex court again for its intervention as their plea before the bench was for directing the Speaker to accept the resignation letters forthwith since the ones re-submitted on July 11 were in the prescribed order.

Earlier this month, 16 lawmakers, 13 from the Congress and 3 from the JDS had put in their papers over dissatisfaction with the then ruling coalition government.

With IANS inputs