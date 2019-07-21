New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has directed party MLAs of Karnataka to vote in the favour of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government.

Earlier today, the lone BSP MLA in Karnataka assembly N Mahesh had said that he will not attend the floor test scheduled on Monday as per the directions from party chief Mayawati.

Support of BSP becomes crucial in tomorrow’s trust vote as the government is on the brink of collapse after the resignation of 16 legislators and even one vote can make a difference to the result.

There were reports that the Kollegal MLA was told by Mayawati to go against the coalition during the trust vote following his absence from Karnataka assembly for a week.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders has been called at the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru today ahead of tomorrow’s assembly session.

Meanwhile, the two independent Karnataka MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, have moved Supreme Court seeking a direction from the Court to Karnataka Government to conduct floor test tomorrow.

The session of Karnataka assembly will resume on Monday for the trust vote as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday dodged the second deadline of 6 p.m. set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove the Congress-JD(S)coalition government’s majority in the Assembly.