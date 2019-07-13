New Delhi: Karnataka rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj, who had hinted at reconsidering his resignation after meeting party leader DK Shivakumar earlier on Saturday, later confirmed he had decided to stay back after all.

“Sudhakar (Rao) and I had given our resignation from the MLAs’ post. Since the morning, all the leaders have been asking me to stay in the Congress. I have decided to stay in the party,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“We will try to convince (Chikkaballapura MLA) Sudhakar (Rao) as well and both of us will take our resignation back.” Nagaraj was the Housing Minister in the Congress-JDS coalition government.

Nagaraj announced his decision after a meeting with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddharamaiah said, “We will get most of the MLAs when the vote of confidence is moved.”

Earlier in the day, Congress’ Shivakumar had arrived at Nagaraj’s residence and camped there for hours, trying to pacify the MLA. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was also at Nagaraj’s house to convince him to withdraw his resignation.

“The situation was such that we submitted our resignations. But now DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders have come here and requested me to withdraw my resignation…I have been with the Congress for a long time,” Nagaraj had said after meeting the leaders.

Nagaraj, along with Shivkumar, Parmeshwar and Krishna Byre Gowda, had also visited Siddaramaiah at his residence on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, five more Congress-JDS MLAs had approached the Supreme Court against Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.

The five lawmakers are Anand Singh, Munirathna, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar. The coalition government in the state is headed for a no-confidence vote when the House reconvenes on Monday.