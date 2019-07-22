New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to give early hearing on plea by two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly on Monday. “Impossible. We have never done this before. Tomorrow we may see to it,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi reportedly said.

Two independent Karnataka MLAs on — H Nagesh and R Shankar, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, had approached the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking a direction to conclude a floor test in the state Assembly on Monday before 5 pm.

They had made Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and the Centre as the respondents in their petition.The petitioners had submitted that a minority government, which does not have the confidence of the majority, is being allowed to continue in office.

“It is submitted that the actions of the respondents are leading to a Constitutional crisis in the state of Karnataka. The intention of the government is to delay the trust vote and indulge in horse-trading and defections from the BJP in the meanwhile,” the plea stated.

“It is submitted that this court may be pleased to intervene to uphold the rule of law and constitutional democracy,” it added.

Last week, the Karnataka Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote, after Kumaraswamy challenged the directive.The trust vote is now scheduled for Monday.

“I am confident that the discussion on confidence motion will end today and House will agree for voting. I can’t independently decide on this but I am sure the government will keep up its promise to complete the exercise today,” speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told reporters today.

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignations of 16 dissident MLAs from the cabinet.