New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on November 12, after complaining of chest pain, has been discharged from the hospital.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader has been admitted to hospital for chest pain. On several occasions in the past, he was admitted to hospital for a number of health issues. On November 1, he was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru following high blood pressure and low sugar level.

Karnataka: Congress leader DK Shivakumar who was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru last night, after he complained of chest pain, has been discharged from the hospital. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CpXLZpOs1K — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Shivakumar, who was released from Tihar Jail on October 23, was reportedly taking part in a number of events because of which his health condition deteriorated.

Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail after 50 days on conditional bail, granted by the Delhi High Court. He was in custody in connection with a case under the Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, filed on a complaint by the Income-Tax Department, which had seized Rs 8.6 crore cash from his flat in New Delhi in August 2017.

A number of cases were filed against the Congress leader and four others under sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shivakumar was a Cabinet Minister in the previous JD-S-Congress coalition government (May 2018-July 2019) and Energy Minister in the Congress government (2013-2018).

On another occasion in October, the Congress leader had slammed the investigating agencies for issuing notices over gifting phones to MPs. It must be noted that Shivakumar’s gift was received by some BJP MPs as well, stated news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s office recently, Shivakumar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “As irrigation minister I had to deal with certain issues. Some people asked me to give them some latest phones, which I gave. Immediately I received a notice from the I-T department.”