Mangaluru: A Mangaluru-based doctor, B Srinivas Kakkilaya, has been booked for refusing to wear a face mask while shopping at a mall’s grocery store and then arguing with the store manager when asked to do so. Dr. Kakkilaya allegedly justified his act by calling the mandatory mask-wearing protocol in all public spaces and covered areas a “foolish rule”. Following the incident, the store manager approached police with a written complaint stating that the doctor’s actions had put himself, his employees, and other customers at risk. Later, the Karnataka police filed a case against the doctor under the Pandemic Act. A video of the heated argument between the staff and the doctor has also gone viral on social media. Also Read - Nagaland Government Extends Statewide Lockdown With Existing SOPs Till May 31

Based on a written complaint from Ryan Rosario, a partner of the supermart at Kadri here, a case was registered against the doctor under sections 4, 5, and 9 of Karnataka State Epidemic (prevention) Act 2020, the police said. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination 3 Months After Recovery From Illness, Says Government

In the letter, the store manager also mentioned that the doctor “claimed to have treated his patients the same way (without a mask)”. The argument began when Dr. Kakkilaya was at the billing counter of the store and was asked to put on a face mask. The situation escalated after the manager reminded him that it was a law and pointed out that other customers and his employees all had masks on. After this doctor said that it was a “foolish rule”. The doctor continued to argue saying “We have been coming here forever…”, to which the manager responded saying: “Correct but you have to wear a mask… the rule is the same for everybody.” Also Read - Rajasthan Government Declares Black Fungus An 'Epidemic'

Within moments the argument turned into both shouting, as the manager said: “I don’t want to listen to you. The mask (rule) is for everybody… for my staff and my customers.” The doctor then shouted, “I am not putting anybody at risk because I have already had Covid and have recovered”. The manager replied: “This is the rule. You are acting foolish.”

“No, I am not acting foolish. I know. I am following science. I do not want to be fooled by this foolish government,” the doctor shouted before leaving the store.

The incident comes at a time when the state of Karnataka is under strict lockdown amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Karnataka reported its highest-ever single-day recoveries with 58,395 discharges, outnumbering fresh COVID-19 cases which stood at 30,309, the Health department said. However, the state on the day recorded a spike in fatalities at 525, as the total number of infections stood at 22,72,374 and the death toll at 22,838. The number of new COVID-related deaths on Monday was 476.