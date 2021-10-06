Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Dharmik Parishad, an umbrella body that covers more than 211 temples announced on Wednesday a dress code for all the devotees visiting the temples situated in the districts of Dakshina Kannada. To make it more accessible and mandatory for people, the religious body has issued the banners.Also Read - Navratri 2021: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To Reopen From Oct 7 | Check Latest Guidelines, Aarti Timings Here

Harinarayan Asranna, a priest said, "We have urged devotees to follow dress code which respects our Hindu cultural values. Saree is preferred for women and it should be worn in a way that covers her bossoms properly. For men also we are deciding."

The member of Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organisation have also urged temples in Dakshin Kannada to follow the implementation of the dress code. After getting a nod from the government, the Karnataka State Dharmik Parishad will start implementing the dress code in a phased and staggered manner.

At present, the umbrella body has made traditional dresses mandatory at two temples of the Dakshina Kannada District. The two temples where the dress code has been implemented are Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple and Polali Rajarajeshwari temple respectively.

As per the TOI reports, the religious body holds the responsibility of making recommendations on conducting rituals, pujas, and also matters related to the dress code of the devotees visiting the temples, controlled by the govt.

The Hindu religious institutions, as well as the charitable endowments, will first have to approve the recommendations made by the Karnataka State Dharmik Parishad. Later they will be sent to the Cabinet for further approval.