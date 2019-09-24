New Delhi: A vehicle crashed into the reception of Lotus Lodge in Karnataka’s Chikmagaluru district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a staff at the Lotus Lodge woke up to the sound of the vehicle crash. The two staffs who were sleeping at the lodge had a narrow escape when the driver apparently lost control and crashed into the reception of the lodge, stated a report.

A CCTV footage of the horrifying scene went viral on social media. Investigation in the incident is underway. Police are yet to find if the driver was drunk when the accident took place.