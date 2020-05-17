New Delhi: Soon after other states such as Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the government of Karnataka on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the state for 2 more days – till May 19 midnight. Also Read - After Sending Karnataka Workers Home, Sonu Sood Arranges Buses For UP Migrant Workers

Issuing a statement, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said that the guidelines and norms as followed during Lockdown 3.0 will remain in place till May 19 midnight or till further notice.

Writing the letter, Bhaskar asked all departments of the state government, Deputy Commissioners of districts, Police Superintendents and Department heads to continue with the existing guidelines issued on May 2 for the control of COVID-19.

The development comes after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government would wait for the centre’s guidelines before announcing measures.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the nationwide lockdown was initially imposed from March 24 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ahead of extending the lockdown, the Karnataka government had hinted about allowing the opening of gyms, fitness centres and golf courses, also certain hotels for local tourism purposes after May 17.

The state CM during the recent video conferencing with PM Modi had proposed doing away with district wise colour coding and instead advocated strict cordoning of containment zones to control the spread of the pandemic.

In the meeting, the CM had suggested that 50 to 100 meters around known clusters may be declared as containment zones and commercial activities, including public transport, to be allowed in non- containment zones.

On the other hand, the death toll due to coronavirus in the state went up to 37 with confirmed cases rising to 1,146. The state health department said with 37 deaths and 497 discharges, there are 611 active corona cases in the state.