Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a strict lockdown for three days in Kalaburagi district in view of the rising coronavirus cases. The lockdown will be implemented from May 27 till 6 AM on May 30. As part of the lockdown, everything except essential goods and services will be restricted, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi said.

Karnataka reported 25,311 new positive cases on Monday and 529 deaths, taking the state’s Covid tally to 24,50,215, including 4,40,435 active cases. However, with a record 57,333 discharged during the day, recoveries were twice over the new Covid cases in Karnataka.

Bengaluru remained the epicentre in the state with 5,701 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,25,253, including 2,26,868 active cases, while recoveries rose to 8,86,871, with 34,378 discharged in the last 24 hours. Of the total deaths, 297 were registered in Bengaluru.