Mandya: The farmers protest in Mandya, Karnataka, entered its fourth day on Monday. The protesting farmers are demanding Cauvery and Hemavati waters to canals for saving standing crops. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara met the farmers.

Reacting to the protest, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, “The Central Government has constituted Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA), the authority has directed the Karnataka government to release 9 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.”

“Even in Bengaluru and several villages, there is a problem of drinking water. The Central Government has to give a direction to the authority (CWMA), it’s not in my hands.”

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had blamed the country’s federal system which, he claimed, restricted the people of Karnataka from using water of their state. He reportedly said, “It is the misfortune of our state that even if we fill our tanks, if we have to use our water, the federal structure of the country is such that we are obligated to abide by the court and (river water) tribunal’s directions.”

Kumaraswamy made the comment after his meeting with the kin of a farmer at a village in Mandya who allegedly committed suicide. Before dying, Suresh had taken a selfie-video addressed to the Chief Minister where he blamed loans and the lack of water in the water bodies in the locality, for his taking the extreme step and asks the CM to ensure filling the tanks. He urged farmers not to take such extreme steps because the government was looking into their problems.

Kumaraswamy had said the government has allocated Rs 213 crore for filling the tanks in the district to improve the groundwater table.