New Delhi: Parts of northern Karnataka have come under a flood-like situation on Tuesday after rainwater was discharged from river Tungabhadra and river Varada following heavy & incessant rain in the state.

As monsoon has picked up its pace in Karnataka, the state is struggling to subsist with added troubles from neighbouring Maharashtra. Two men were reportedly washed away in floodwaters near the Krishna river basin.

Moreover, as Unkal lake also swell up following heavy & incessant rainfall in the region, water entered into residential areas.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had sent a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to direct the regulation of flood discharge.

“Due to heavy discharge from Maharashtra’s Koyna reservoir, the northern Karnataka districts are severely affected by the flood discharge in Krishna river & situation is severely alarming. It is hereby requested to direct the concerned authorities of your state to regulate flood discharge from the Maharashtra reservoir. Early action is solicited,” he wrote in his letter.

The Karnataka Disaster Response Force had taken efforts to help the flood-affected areas. Over 200 personnel were deployed from the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services with boats in worst-affected districts like Belagavi, Bagalkot, Raichur and Yadgir.

The Chief Minister had also made an aerial survey of the flood-hit region of Karnataka on Monday.

The incessant rains in Maharashtra have not only wreaked havoc in the state but also in the bordering Karnataka as it releases more than 15 tmcft water every day from Koyna dam. The downpour has caused rapid inflow in areas like Belagavi, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Raichur in Karnataka, causing flooding in the region.

The constant rains have led to huge losses of property and crops for farmers residing in the downstream of the Krishna river basin. Moreover, the excess water drainage from the Almatti dam has also caused damage to hundreds of acres of standing crops in the surrounding areas.