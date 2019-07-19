

New Delhi: HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government will have prove its majority on the floor of the House before 1:30 PM on Friday. Governor Vajubhai Vala had yesterday sent a message through a Raj Bhavan official to the Speaker to conduct the floor test after BJP legislators complained to him that the ruling allies were deliberately delaying the trust vote by prolonging the debate and raising extraneous matters to prevent the trial of strength.

“Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I’m informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 pm tomorrow (Friday),” Vala said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a night-long sit in at Vidhab Soudha to protest against the delay in taking the floor test by the ruling coalition. Nearly 100 BJP MLAs were seen sleeping on the green floor last night after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar abruptly adjourned the House without the trust vote.

Ahead of the crucial confidence vote, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that the motion would be defeated. “I don’t know what their party (coalition partners Congress and JD-S) is going to do but we are 105. They will be less than 100. Hundred per cent we are confident that the confidence motion will be defeated,” Yeddyurappa told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority after 16 of its MLAs– –13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) resigned.