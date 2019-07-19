Live Updates

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: Assembly Session has been adjourned till July 22, Monday when the trust vote will be held.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: “We respect you, Speaker sir. Governor’s last letter said the vote should finish today. People on our side will sit peacefully till late in the night. Let it take however long it takes and it’ll also mean that we can respect Governor’s direction,” says BS Yeddyurappa.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: Speaker KR Ramesh said that if the MLAs have informed any member that they have stayed away from House for security reasons then they’re misleading people.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: “I want to inform the Supreme Court, people and the House that no MLA has given me letter seeking protection and I don’t know if they’ve written to the government,” Says Speaker KR Ramesh.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: Kumaraswamy has also moved the Supreme Court and challenged the Governor’s letter which had asked him to complete the trust vote by 1.30 pm today.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: “I leave the decision on the floor test to you. It won’t be directed by Delhi. I request you to protect me from the letter sent by the Governor,” says Kumaraswamy to the Speaker.

  • 4:43 PM IST

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: Governor Vajubhai Vala sends a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority before 6 pm, today.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has approached Supreme Court. Rao, in his petition, claimed that the top Court’s order on rebel MLAs had violated the party’s right to issue whip to its MLAs.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: “We have faith in Speaker that he will take the right decision. Allegations made by Congress regarding horse-trading are a bit bizarre. What fake righteousness is this? One wonders where these principles were when they cross voted during Rajya Sabha elections,” R Ashok, BJP.

New Delhi: HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government will have prove its majority on the floor of the House before 1:30 PM on Friday. Governor Vajubhai Vala had yesterday sent a message through a Raj Bhavan official to the Speaker to conduct the floor test after BJP legislators complained to him that the ruling allies were deliberately delaying the trust vote by prolonging the debate and raising extraneous matters to prevent the trial of strength.

“Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I’m informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 pm tomorrow (Friday),” Vala said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators staged a night-long sit in at Vidhab Soudha to protest against the delay in taking the floor test by the ruling coalition.  Nearly 100 BJP MLAs were seen sleeping on the green floor last night after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar abruptly adjourned the House without the trust vote.

Ahead of the crucial confidence vote, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa exuded confidence that the motion would be defeated. “I don’t know what their party (coalition partners Congress and JD-S) is going to do but we are 105. They will be less than 100. Hundred per cent we are confident that the confidence motion will be defeated,” Yeddyurappa told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority after 16 of its MLAs– –13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) resigned.