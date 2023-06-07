Home

Karnataka: Free Bus Travel For Women, Transgenders From June 11, Government Releases Guidelines

All luxury buses such as Rajahamsa, Non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav Fly Bus, EV Power Plus have been excluded from the purview of the scheme.

The beneficiaries of this scheme can travel only within the state and not in any inter-state buses. (File)

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government issued an order on Monday implementing the Shakti scheme to provide free government bus rides to women. Notably, under the scheme transgender persons can also avail free rides on buses belonging to the four state transport corporations – Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). The scheme will come into effect from June 11

The government has already issued a set of guidelines on the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which is one of the major poll promises by the Congress party in Karnataka. The Congress in its election manifesto had promised free rides for women in government buses and said this was one of the five poll guarantees that would come into effect the day it comes to power in the state.

Shakti Scheme: Key Details

The beneficiaries of the Shakti Scheme can travel only within the state and not in any inter-state buses.

All luxury buses such as Rajahamsa, Non-AC sleeper, Vajra, Vayu Vajra, Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav Fly Bus, EV Power Plus have been excluded from the purview of the scheme.

Other than the BMTC, 50 per cent of seats will be reserved for men in the remaining three state road transport corporations — KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC.

The reimbursement to road transport corporations would be made on the basis of actual distance travelled by women passengers.

In the next three months, women can apply for the Shakti Smart Card through the ‘Seva Sindhu’ government portal.

Till the Shakti Smart Cards are issued, beneficiaries can use the identity cards issued either by the Centre or state government.

How to apply for a Shakti smart card?

According to the transport department of Karnataka, women can apply for Shakti smart cards through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in from June 11. However, the government is yet to clarify on when it will start issuing the smart cards for women.

