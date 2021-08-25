Mysuru: A college student was allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru district of Karnataka and her boyfriend was brutally thrashed because they refused to give money to a gang of robbers who surrounded them in bikes. The incident took place in the Chamundi Hills area near Lalitadripura at 7 PM on Tuesday, the police said.Also Read - Bengaluru Cylinder Blast: 2 Dead, 3 Others Critically Injured in Boiler Explosion on Magadi Road

According to the FIR, the student, riding pillion with her male friend, was on her way to Chamundi Hills when a group of men waylaid them. The gang initially demanded money. When the victims refused, they attacked her friend and dragged the woman to a place where they allegedly raped her. Also Read - Man Caught Smuggling Gold Concealed in Hairbands From Dubai At Mangalore Airport

The preliminary report stated that four men were involved in the crime. However, nearly 24 hours after the incident, the accused are still missing, while the couple is recovering at a local hospital. The girl was admitted to a local hospital at around 1:30 am. Also Read - Karnataka Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Fearing Covid, Black Fungus After Developing Symptoms

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of gangrape has been registered at Alanahally Police Station against the unknown people, police added.

“We have formed teams for the investigation of the case. We can’t disclose details related to this case at this point in time,” said Dr. Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that he has directed the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits. “Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them,” Bommai said.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the incident “very unfortunate” and said he has directed the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and take stern action. He has scheduled a visit to Mysuru on Thursday.