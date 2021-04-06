Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka government permitted cinema theatres in eight districts across the state, including Bengaluru to defer enforcing 50 per cent seating to April 7, the BS Yediyurappa-led state govt has taken another U-turn on stringent restrictions to contain the rising coronavirus cases. A top official has asserted that the state government has allowed gyms to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Help Your Kid Cope With COVID-Related Stress

“Gyms in Bengaluru will be allowed to reopen with the condition that their occupancy at any time will not exceed 50 per cent of their capacity,” said state Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar in a fresh order. The decision to partially reopen about 2,000 gyms across the city two days after they were shut from Saturday to April 20 was taken by state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following a representation from their owners to relax the ban imposed in an order on April 2. Also Read - Delhi May Impose Night Curfew Soon, Proposal Sent to Kejriwal Under Consideration: Report

The revised order makes strict Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing of a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and hand sanitisers mandatory for all gyms across the city. “The gym owners shall sanitise the equipment after every use. Violation of the new order will lead to their closure till the Covid pandemic is over,” said Ravikumar in the order. Also Read - Breaking News Live April 6, 2021: Yogi Adityanath Directs Authorities to Implement Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh

Gyms and yoga centres across the city re-opened on August 5 last year after they were shut since the Covid-induced lockdown was enforced on March 23, 2020 to contain the virus spread.

Earlier on April 3, the Karnataka government had announced fresh restrictions across the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. In the wake of the sudden spike in the cases, the government has banned all protests and rallies for the next two weeks till further orders. Besides, it has also suspended class VI to IX to contain the spread.

(With agency inputs)