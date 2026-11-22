Good news for Karnataka government employees! CM Shivakumar set to double festival advance to Rs…

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced a significant relief for state government employees, with the festival advance set to increase from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He also assured employees that their demands for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be examined after consultations.

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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: In what comes as good news for Karnataka government employees, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced that the festival advance given to employees will be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He also said that demands concerning the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be considered after consultations.

He further announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for constructing a government employees’ building in bypoll-bound Hiriyur. While addressing the taluk government employees’ conference, felicitation programme and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Hiriyur, Shivakumar said the government would discuss the OPS and National Pension System (NPS) issues with the Finance Department, the Cabinet, Congress functionaries and those involved in drafting the party’s election manifesto.

“The employees need not worry about the OPS and NPS issues. We will hold consultations with the Finance Department and the Cabinet. We will take the views of the employees’ association as well and take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time,” he said.

Assuring employees of the government’s support, he said their service and self-respect would always be protected. “The government will stand by you in safeguarding your interests. There is a relationship of mutual trust between us. Your demands will be considered seriously,” he said.

Karnataka Government To Scrap the NPS

In September, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had said the government would soon scrap the NPS and implement the OPS. He had described the reintroduction of the OPS as a long-standing demand of government employees and a promise made by the Congress ahead of the elections.

Pointing out that the government had increased employees’ salaries by 27 per cent soon after assuming office, Shivakumar said it was committed to fulfilling the assurances in its election manifesto.

Responding to the demand for doubling the festival advance, he announced the increase on the spot.

“I am making a special announcement in Hiriyur. The festival advance will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000,” he said.

He accepted a memorandum from the government employees’ association seeking an employees’ community hall, renovation of the teachers’ building and resumption of the incomplete employees’ building project.

Describing government employees as the driving force behind administration and development, Shivakumar said the legislature and the executive were like the two wheels of a chariot in a democracy.

“Government employees have the responsibility of taking the schemes formulated by the government to the people. Only when they understand the joys and difficulties of the people and serve them sincerely can the government earn a good name,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)