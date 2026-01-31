Home

News

Karnataka government takes big step, decides to ban tobacco advertisements from state bus terminals, transport minister issues notice

Karnataka government takes big step, decides to ban tobacco advertisements from state bus terminals, transport minister issues notice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released nine posters as part of a campaign: ‘Justice for Karnataka. Fair Share–Strong Federalism’ asking the Centre to heed state's demands.

(File)

New Delhi: In a major decision, the Siddharamaiah-led Karnataka government has imposed a ban on all direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco products on state-run buses and at bus terminals. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has asked all four state transport corporations to implement the order with immediate effect. As per the note issued to the managing directors of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), the minister said that no advertisement promoting tobacco consumption will be allowed on any bus or at any bus terminal.

He also instructed that if such advertisements already exist, a deadline should be set for their removal and strict compliance with the order must be ensured. The minister said that this decision has been taken in the interest of public welfare.

CM Siddaramaiah launches poster campaign ‘Justice for Karnataka’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released nine posters as part of a campaign: ‘Justice for Karnataka. Fair Share–Strong Federalism’ asking the Centre to heed state’s demands.

These posters highlight key demands placed before the Finance Commission: Restoring Karnataka’s fair tax share; correcting unjust income, population and GSDP criteria; ensuring fair disaster and ecological support; strengthening decentralisation; providing dedicated infrastructure support for Bengaluru; supporting backward regions like Kalyana Karnataka; and upholding the constitutional spirit of cooperative federalism, Siddaramaiah said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said his government has placed its legitimate and constitutionally grounded demands before the 16th Finance Commission, seeking justice in tax devolution and fiscal federalism.

“We hope that the 16th Finance Commission reflects these concerns fairly in its recommendations, and that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi implements them in letter and spirit, without subjecting Karnataka to petty politics or discrimination, as has unfortunately happened in the past,” the chief minister said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.