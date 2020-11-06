Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Diwali due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Friday. Also Read - Firecrackers Banned In Delhi Till Nov 30; Traders to Approach L-G Seeking Help

"We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali..the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," the CM said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said due to Covid and related reasons use of firecrackers are being banned this time.

Several states including Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi have already decided to ban firecrackers.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by the coronavirus.

Sudhakar also said experts have advised to control their use, and a final decision will be taken after consultation with the chief minister.

(With inputs from PTI)