New Delhi: The government of Karnataka has decided to release water to Tungabhadra project and Vijayanagara Canals as the in-flow has increased in Tungabhadra Reservoir, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday. The government will release 9,800 cusecs of water to the left bank and right bank canals of Tungabhadra reservoir and Vijayanagar canals.

The decision was taken considering the flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka following the downpour in the region. As many as 16 Columns and 12 Engineer Task Forces comprising almost 1,000 Army personnel were employed on Wednesday in Belgaum, Bagalkot and Raichur districts of Karnataka and Raigad, Kohlapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra to carry out flood relief operations, noted the Defence PRO.

Taking stock of the situation, the defence PRO added, “Flood situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka continues to be grim due to incessant rains and release of water from major reservoirs over the last few days. Indian Army is assisting Maharashtra and Karnataka state authorities in carrying out rescue operations in flood-hit areas.”

The India Meteorological Department had said that isolated places over South Interior and Coastal Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner of Karnataka’s Dharwad district Deepa Cholan announced, “Holidays for schools and college have been extended for three more days in Dharwad District, due to continuous rainfall in the region.”

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought help from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in expediting rescue and relief efforts in flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Union Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help and support with coordination and for expediting flood rescue and relief efforts through various agencies like NDRF, Indian Air Force, India Coast Guard, Army in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.”