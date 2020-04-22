New Delhi: After the Centre granted some relaxation in lockdown norms across the country, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to start some economic activities in the state. Also Read - Bengaluru COVID-19 Attack: Karnataka Government Swings Into Action; 59 Arrested, 5 FIRs Filed

Issuing a statement, the Karnataka government said that these activities will be started in the state outside containment zone from April 23.

1. Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities will start working. Earlier, all private clinics were shut because of the lockdown.

2. Construction of medical Health infrastructure including manufacturing of ambulances.

3. Courier services.

4. Services provided by self-employed people such as electricians, I-T repairs, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas.

5. Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas.

6. All kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

7. Metro Rail Construction Projects with limits of Municipal Corporations where workers are available on site and no workers to be brought from outside.

The development comes as the total number of coronavirus cases increased 425 after seven positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours.