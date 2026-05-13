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Karnataka govt withdraws BJPs 2022 order, allows hijab, janivara, turban in schools

Karnataka govt withdraws BJP’s 2022 order, allows hijab, janivara, turban in schools

The Karnataka government allows students to wear hijab, janivara and turban in schools, withdrawing the BJP government’s 2022 order. Scroll down for details.

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The Karnataka government has decided to allow the students to wear hijab, janivara (sacred thread), turban, and other religious symbols in schools during the times of examinations. The Congress government has now withdrawn the previous order of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 2022, under the chief ministry of B. S. Yediyurappa. The order initially banned the hijab in the educational institutions.

What are the new rules?

According to the guidelines being prepared by the Education Department, the students will now be able to wear some religious and traditional items with their school uniforms. These comprise a hijab and scarf, janivara (sacred thread), turban and headgear, rudraksha and shivadhara. The government added that the main aim is the maintenance of the school discipline while keeping respect for the cultures and religious practices intact.

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Background of the controversy

The issue soon became a major controversy in the year 2022 when some Muslim students were prevented from attending their classes, as their hijab did not match the prescribed uniform. The BJP government then issued an order in which it asked the students to strictly follow uniform rules. Afterwards, the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision, which stated that hijab was not an important practice of Islam.

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Why did the government change this rule?

The education minister, Madhu Bangarappa, mentioned that the latest decision came after some discussions following an April 24 incident. It involved the removal of a sacred thread during an examination. In addition, he said that the government wanted to ensure that students do not face inconvenience because of religious or traditional practices.

“Children should not face inconvenience because of traditional and religious practices. We have framed guidelines to ensure there is clarity,” he said.

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Political debates likely

The decision of the Karnataka government is likely to trigger fresh political debate in the state, where the hijab issue had earlier resulted in protests, court cases and nationwide discussions.

However, the government emphasises that the move is about balancing educational discipline with respect for religious freedom and inclusivity.

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