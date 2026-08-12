Food safety drive turns inward: Karnataka Health Department inspects its own canteen

The action comes amid a wider food safety drive in Bengaluru, with Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department carrying out inspections at hotels, restaurants, canteens and other eateries.

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Expired products and cockroaches were found in the kitchen. Representational image

The Karnataka Health Department’s Food Safety Division continued its inspections of eateries on Wednesday. During a check at the canteen inside the department headquarters, officials seized expired food products and flagged multiple hygiene issues. According to officials, expired food products such as idli rava and coconut powder were found in the kitchen of the Arogya Soudha canteen on Magadi Road.

Food products were also not stored in accordance with FSSAI guidelines. Pest control measures had not been carried out, leaving the premises in an unhygienic condition, officials said. Officials inspected a restaurant run by a private operator inside the Legislators’ House, adjacent to Vidhana Soudha, and found unhygienic conditions.

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Cockroaches were found in the kitchen as well, they said. The Food Safety and Drug Administration department warned that strict legal action would be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations.

The department has been conducting such drives as part of special food safety inspections across all zones of Bengaluru Urban District and the Greater Bengaluru Area, covering three-star and five-star hotels to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

3-star, 5-star hotels raided in Bengaluru

The three-day food safety inspection conducted across Bengaluru Urban District and the GBA has brought to light several major violations at three-star and five-star hotels.

A total of 60 three-star and five-star hotels were inspected as part of the operation, with 77 food samples sent to laboratories for analysis. Officials collected samples of items such as chicken, meat, fish, bread, mayonnaise, cooking oils, curd, pulses, chickpeas, coriander, chutneys and marinated products.

The inspections uncovered a range of food safety lapses, from non-compliant labelling and misbranding to expired food being stored at the establishments. Officials also found meat, fish and poultry stored improperly, unhygienic handling conditions, fungal growth on vegetables and poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.

12-point guidelines mandated

Karnataka’s Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has stepped up its food safety drive, issuing a 12-point advisory to hotels, restaurants and other food operators. The advisory calls for strict compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and FSSAI rules, with violations likely to invite action.

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The circular followed inspections of hotels, restaurants and other food businesses across the state. It sets out guidelines covering kitchen safety, hygiene among food-handling staff, storage and transport of food, as well as waste management.

Food business operators in Karnataka have been told to maintain clean and hygienic premises and ensure that utensils, equipment and food-contact surfaces are cleaned regularly. The department has also asked food handlers to wear clean uniforms, headgear and gloves while maintaining good personal hygiene.

According to the advisory, food operators should use quality raw materials and keep ingredients in clean and hygienic storage areas. Any expired or poor-quality ingredients should be thrown out, and food products must be labelled and stored properly.