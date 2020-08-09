New Delhi: In another development, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after the test results came out, he was admitted to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Also Read - International Flights: Karnataka Govt Issues Revised Guidelines For Returnees From Abroad | Check Details

Taking to Twitter, he urged all his staff and people who came in contact with him to take precautionary measures. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: Class 10 Result Not to be Declared Today | Check Latest Date And Time

“From the time of Corona’s appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government’s desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated,” he said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Karnataka on Wednesday, Issues Red Alert

ಇಂದು ಜ್ವರ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ಕೊರೊನ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ. ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳೂ ಜೀವದ ಹಂಗು ತೊರೆದು ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹಗಲಿರುಳೂ ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ.1/3 — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

Sriramulu, who heads the state’s Covid-19 task force, said under the leadership of Chief Minister (BS Yediyurappa), all the departments of the government, including his department, have been working hard against Covid-19.

“All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures,” he said.

Prior to this incident, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former CM Siddaramaiah have tested positive for cronavirus and are undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital in Bengaluru.

the development comes at a time when Karnataka on Saturday reported highest single-day spike of over 7,000 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,102 and the toll past the 3,000 mark.

As of August 8 evening, cumulatively 1,72,102 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,091 deaths and 89,238 discharges.

As many as 18 of the 93 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (10), Ballari (9), Kalaburagi (7), Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (6), Udupi (5), Chamarajanagara (3), Raichur, Yadgir, Tuamakuru, Davangere, Haveri, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Bidar (2), and Belagavi, Koppal, Vijayapura, Mandya, Gadag, Shivamogga and Kodagu (1).