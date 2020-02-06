Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to the self-styled godman Nithyananda in 2010 in a rape case. The court also directed the trial court to order the arrest of the accused and initiate the process of forfeiting the surety and bonds.

Justice John Michael DCunha cancelled the bail allowing a petition filed by Kuruppan Lenin, on whose complaint police had registered the case against Nithyananda for various criminal offences, including rape.

Lenin, who worked as Nithyanandas driver, sought cancellation of the bail saying accused was skipping trial.

The court observed that Nithyananda has misled the trial court into believing that he was working towards propagating Hinduism whereas his whereabouts were not known to anyone.

Lenin had made the charges after Nityananda was embroiled in a controversy after purported video footage showing him in a compromising position with a Tamil actress surfaced.

The self-styled godman is charged with kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram.

At a time when the notice is issued to find his location, media reports have surfaced that he has created a ‘Hindu nation’ named as Kailaasa with its own flag and political setup. It is believed to have been set up on an island near Ecuador.

However, in December, the Embassy of Ecuador in the national capital denied giving asylum to Nithyananda or helping him in purchasing any land or island in South America.

(With agency inputs)