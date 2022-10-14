Hijab Ban In Karnataka: The Supreme Court’s split verdict on the petitions filed against the hijab ban in Karnataka also reflects the realities of our society. There has been an ongoing debate as to whether or not faith should be practised in public. Many believe that religion and religious practices should not be brought out in public places like schools, colleges, offices etc. But there is also an argument that says it is a matter of choice.Also Read - 'Wearing Hijab Matter of Choice': Supreme Court Delivers Split Verdict, Refers Matter to CJI for Constituting Larger Bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the matter challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement upholding the ban on hijab in government educational institutions in the state. Two SC judges, Justice Hemanta Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered a split verdict on the matter. Justice Gupta decided in favour of the hijab ban, saying religious belief cannot be carried to a secular school maintained out of state funds. On the other hand, Justice Dhulia had a different view. He quashed the HC's order saying, "it's ultimately a matter of choice, nothing more nothing less."

Echoing the concerns of the petitioner, Justice Dhulia said, "All the petitioner wants is to wear a hijab! Is it too much to ask for in a democracy?"

How The Two SC Judges Differed On The Matter

Justice Gupta maintains that religious belief cannot be carried to a secular school while Justice Dhulia gives a “matter of choice” argument. Justice Dhulia suggests that the court should not be in hurry to decide on matters pertaining to faith, Justice Gupta feels faith is not conducive to the pious atmosphere of the school. Justice Dhulia feels the state order on the matter may restrict the girl child from getting an education but Justice Gupta maintains that the government order only ensured that the uniform prescribed is adhered to by the students. Justice Gupta advocates the government order banning hijab is in the larger interest of treating all students alike, while Justice Dhulia feels wanting to wear a hijab in schools is not too much to ask for in a democracy.

Matter Of Choice Vs Equality Debate

This issue has now essentially boiled down to two arguments – is this a matter of individual choice or there should be a sense of equality in public places? Those in favour of the “choice” argument like Justice Dhulia believe that it’s an individual’s fundamental right to carry out his/her religious practices without any discrimination. According to Justice Dhulia, courts should be slow in the matters of determining what is an essential religious practice, as courts are not the forums to solve theological questions and are not well equipped to do that. In contrast, Justice Gupta believes that religious belief cannot be carried to a secular school maintained by state funds. There are many who echo his sentiments when it comes to religion and its practice in public.

The Road Ahead

For now, the ban on hijab in Karnataka will continue. In view of the divergent opinion, matters are directed to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions. The matter has now been referred to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit to constitute a fresh bench. The new bench will have three or more judges as per the CJI’s discretion.