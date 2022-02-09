Karnataka Hijab Row: Amid ongoing controversy and massive protests over hijab in Karnataka, BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said the schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Talking about the matter, she said every school has a uniform that should be respected.Also Read - Whether It's A Bikini, or Ghoonghat...: Priyanka Gandhi Invokes Constitution to Defend Hijab-Wearing Students

"Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school," Hema Malini said.

Earlier in the day, a single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court referred the case to a larger bench. "This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case. This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S. Dixit said.

He also added that the decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice.

“There are questions related to the Constitution, there are aspects related to personal laws. Half a dozen court verdicts have been discussed. I have verified more than 12 orders in this regard. There are arguments and counter-arguments related to the case. Let the Chief Justice decide on handing over the matter to an extended bench,” Justice Dixit said.

Soon after the hearing about hijab started in the court, the bench told the petitioners that if they agree, the matter would be handed over to the extended bench.

Appearing for the government, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi submitted that everyone is looking forward to the court’s ruling. He also prayed against an interim order as it would amount to acceptance of the petition submitted.

“Wearing of hijab is not a fundamental religious practice of Islam. Other court benches have clarified this. While many nations have banned wearing of hijab in public places, several colleges in the country have banned hijab on the premises,” he said.