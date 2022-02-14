Bengaluru: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing on the writ petitions related to the ongoing hijab controversy. The Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi, Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi will take up the matter at 2:30 PM. In its interim order, the three bench judge had restrained students from wearing hijab as well as saffron shawls and any religious symbols. The court had also directed the government to reopen schools and colleges.Also Read - Karnataka: Udupi District Imposes Section 144 Around Schools; Protests, Rallies Banned

Meanwhile, the state government is expected to take a call on reopening pre-university and university colleges by evening. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said that schools were running peacefully across the state. Also Read - Karnataka Schools Up to Class 10 to Reopen From Monday; CM Bommai Warns Trouble Makers

Earlier in the day, schools for students of Class 9 and 10 reopened across Karnataka. In most of the schools, the Muslim students attended classes without hijab and a few institutes allowed them to attend classes wearing hijab. Police personnel has been deputed near all schools and authorities have made proper security arrangements near the premises of schools located in sensitive locations. Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, SP Leader Rubina Khanam Says Will Chop Off Hands That Try To Touch Hijab

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured parents that they need not worry about their wards as all necessary steps have been taken by the education as well as the home department to maintain law and order situation. Peace meetings have been conducted by the school authorities, education department officials, district authorities as well as parents for peaceful conduct of classes without confusion. “Peace meetings have to be conducted in all places, at all schools,” the Home Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner J. Manjunath has given orders to the authorities to check and ensure measures taken to maintain law and order situation in and around schools. Assistant Commissioner Shivanna stated that he was visiting schools as per the directions of the DC to inspect schools. “So far the situation is normal and classes are being held normally all over the city,” he stated.

The school management asked students to take off their burka and hijab before entering school premises in the Nizamia school of Mysuru. The students took off their burka and hijab and went to classes in uniform. Though the students of the Government Urdu School of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district attended classes wearing hijab, the teachers informed students about the court order and asked them to remove the hijab.