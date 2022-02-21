Bengaluru: In view of the ongoing Hijab controversy, Bengaluru administration on Monday extended the prohibitory orders restricting any gathering or agitation around educational institutions in the city till March 8. The order was initially passed on February 9.Also Read - Hijab Should Be Kept Outside Educational Institutions: Karnataka Govt To HC

Issuing the fresh order, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said protests have been witnessed in connection with strict enforcement of uniform rules in schools and colleges in certain parts of the state, that disturbed public peace and order, Mint reported.

According to the report, Pant said in view of prevent such happenings in the city, it was considered essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order.

As the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against uniform in Bengaluru cannot be ruled out, the order said, it is considered appropriate to extend the prohibitory orders for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protests of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges, or other similar educational institutions in the city.

The Karnataka High Court currently hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state on day-to-day basis.