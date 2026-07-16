Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect

Police said the eight-year-old boy was still alive when officers reached the apartment. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to investigators, Dr Kiran’s body was found in one room, while the injured child was discovered in another. Police are still trying to piece together what happened inside the apartment.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said Dr Priyanka is in shock and has been giving unclear and contradictory statements. Investigators are verifying her account and speaking to members of both families to understand what may have led to the incident.

Police said there is no evidence so far of any dispute with neighbours. CCTV footage from the residential complex will also be examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station. Officials said the exact cause of death and the sequence of events will become clearer after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Although some relatives have accused Dr Priyanka of killing her husband, police have not confirmed her involvement. They said the investigation is still underway and no conclusions have been reached. Officers added that the incident appears to be linked to a family dispute, but the exact motive is yet to be determined.

Police have also not confirmed reports about the child’s alleged mental health condition, saying all aspects of the case are still being investigated.