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  • Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect

Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect

Initial investigation suggests that no outsider entered the flat. The apartment is located in a high-security residential complex, and police believe only Dr Kiran, his wife and their son were inside the house when the incident took place.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 16, 2026, 9:35 AM IST
Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect
Karnataka HORROR: Doctor found dead in pool of blood inside home, 8-year-old son stabbed; Wife emerges as prime suspect

A 45-year-old doctor was found dead inside his apartment in Karnataka’s Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son was discovered with stab injuries. The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital. Police have detained his wife, Dr Priyanka, an eye specialist, for questioning as part of the investigation. Their son is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the initial investigation suggests that no outsider entered the flat. The apartment is located in a high-security residential complex, and police believe only Dr Kiran, his wife and their son were inside the house when the incident took place.

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The incident came to light after Dr Kiran’s relatives were unable to reach him for several hours. They said his wife initially told them he was sleeping and later claimed he had stepped out. When he still did not respond by evening, worried family members went to the apartment, where they found Dr Kiran dead in a pool of blood. Their injured son was also found inside the house.

Police said the eight-year-old boy was still alive when officers reached the apartment. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to investigators, Dr Kiran’s body was found in one room, while the injured child was discovered in another. Police are still trying to piece together what happened inside the apartment.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said Dr Priyanka is in shock and has been giving unclear and contradictory statements. Investigators are verifying her account and speaking to members of both families to understand what may have led to the incident.

Police said there is no evidence so far of any dispute with neighbours. CCTV footage from the residential complex will also be examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station. Officials said the exact cause of death and the sequence of events will become clearer after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Although some relatives have accused Dr Priyanka of killing her husband, police have not confirmed her involvement. They said the investigation is still underway and no conclusions have been reached. Officers added that the incident appears to be linked to a family dispute, but the exact motive is yet to be determined.

Police have also not confirmed reports about the child’s alleged mental health condition, saying all aspects of the case are still being investigated.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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