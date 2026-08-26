Karnataka Horror: Mother, 5 children found dead days after they went missing in Vijayapura Lake; probe underway

Police tried to track the family after the missing complaint was filed, but their efforts did not yield any leads. Officials said the family had left their mobile phone at home, making it difficult to trace their movements.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/karnataka-horror-mother-5-children-found-dead-days-after-they-went-missing-in-vijayapura-lake-probe-underway-8510444/ Copy

Karnataka Horror: Mother, 5 children found dead days after they went missing in Vijayapura Lake; probe underway (Image: File)

A 35-year-old woman and her five children were found dead in Bhutnal Lake in Karnataka’s Vijayapura on Wednesday. Investigators suspect that the deaths may be linked to suicide, but officials said that the exact circumstances have not yet been established. The deceased have been identified as Shobha and her children — Vidya, 15, Suvarna, 13, Tipparaya, 12, Sanika, 10, and Vikas, 6.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said police received information at around 8.45 am about six bodies being found in the lake. Police and Fire Department teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

“At this stage, it appears they may have come to the lake and died by suicide or in a similar incident,” Nimbargi told reporters. He added that the actual cause of death would be clear only after forensic, FSL and post-mortem reports are received.

Woman Had Left Home With Children

A missing person complaint had been filed at Vijayapura Rural Police Station on August 24 after Shobha’s husband, Mallikarjun Jalageri, reported that she had left home with the children following a domestic dispute.

According to police, Shobha left the house at around 6 am with four of her children. She later went to a hostel and took her youngest child, who had a hearing impairment, with her.

Police tried to track the family after the missing complaint was filed, but their efforts did not yield any leads. Officials said the family had left their mobile phone at home, making it difficult to trace their movements.

The children included three girls and two boys, ranging in age from six to 15 years.

Police Probe All Possibilities

SP Nimbargi said investigators would examine all possible angles before reaching any conclusion. He said wind and waves may have caused the bodies to move from one part of the lake to another.

Police will also question family members and relatives as part of the investigation. Nimbargi said the post-mortem and FSL reports would be particularly important in determining what happened.

Shobha’s husband was reportedly working as an agricultural labourer.

The bodies have been taken to BLDE Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)