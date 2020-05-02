Bengaluru: Karnataka IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin didn’t know he was in for some trouble when he wrote a tweet praising Tabligi Jamaat participants and detracting a section of the media. He has been ordered to give an explanation in writing with regards to his tweet. Also Read - 'Give up COVID-19 Data Cover up Operation', WB Governor Accuses Mamata of Hiding Actual Figures of Cases in State

If Mohsin doesn't comply with the orders, an action will be taken against him as mandated by the rules.

Mohsin had tweeted on Monday saying, "More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes."

“The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note seriously by the government given the serious nature of Covid issue and the sensitivities involved,” said G. Shyama Holla, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms to Mohsin.

Holla issued the order in the name of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday.

In the same order, the state government has also informed Mohsin, currently secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department, that it also took note of his tweet.

“You are therefore directed to show cause in writing within five days from today (Thursday) as to why this should not be construed as violation of Rule 7 of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” said Holla.

He also demanded why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him according to the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Earlier, Mohsin was embroiled in another controversy during the parliamentary elections when he ordered to check Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper as an election observer.

The Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary group, shot into the limelight early this year after thousands of its members who attended a congregation in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March tested positive for coronavirus.

After attending the event, the group’s members travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus.

(With inputs)