Bengaluru: A 34-year-old IPS officer from Karnataka, Vartika Katiyar, has filed a complaint alleging dowry-related harassment and physical torture against her husband who is an Indian Foreign Services officer.

Vartika in her complaint said that she had been a victim of years of financial, emotional, and physical abuse perpetrated by her husband. She also reported having incurred an injury in 2016 owing to physical harassment by her husband.

Vartika's husband Niteen Subhash Yeola works as a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Maharashtra's Bhusaval. In her complaint, she alleged that the entire wedding expense was borne by her family. As per her allegations, the torture by her husband's family started on the day of the wedding itself when his family and relatives demanded gold ornaments from her.

Three months into the marriage, the family demanded money from her and also threatened to break the marriage if she doesn’t comply. She had to transfer a sum of Rs 3 lakh to their account.

“The entire engagement and marriage expenses (at Bhuvasal in Maharashtra) were borne by the complainant’s parents. Still, at the time of marriage, the complainant’s husband and family members demanded and forced the complainant’s parents to give gold ornaments. Within three months of marriage, the complainant’s husband and his family demanded Rs 3 lakh from her and threatened to break the marriage,” News18 quoted Vartika as saying in her complaint.

The man has been booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act. Further, he has also been charged under many sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke public peace), 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 498A (harassment to woman by husband or relative).