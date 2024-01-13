Karnataka Issues Orders To Mention Belagavi In Signages Instead of Belgaum And Belagaova; Top Points

Karnataka government has issued directions to use the name Belagavi on the signboards of shops and commercial establishments in the bordering city instead of "Belgaum" or "Belagaova".

CM Siddaramaiah said his government will not tolerate these activities and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Bengaluru: The government of Karnataka has issued a directive under which it is advising to use the name Belagavi instead of ‘Belgaum’ or ‘Belagaova’ to all the residents of the city. It should also be noted that the Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner Ashoka Dudagunti has issued notice regarding the name change to almost 2,000 shops and commercial establishments in the whole city of Belagavi, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Commissioner Ashoka Completes City Round To Mandate Dispaly

Commissioner Ashoka went on city rounds in the backdrop of the Karnataka government making it mandatory to display 60 per cent of signboards in Kannada.

You may like to read

During the rounds, he found that the signage violated the rule and instead of Belagavi, the name of the city was mentioned as “Belagaum” or “Belagaova.”. The notice states that the name boards should mention the name of the city as Belagavi. If shopkeepers, industrialists and owners of commercial establishments violate the rule, their licenses would be cancelled and shops would be sealed.

Controversy Regarding Name Change Decision

The decision is likely to stir controversy as it has a sizable population of Marathi-speaking people. The issue of using Kannada language prominently on sign boards had taken a violent turn, with Kannada activists indulging in vandalism. The police have so far arrested more people in this connection.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Mine, Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had maintained that there is nothing wrong with the move of the government and owners of shops and commercial establishments should give prominence to Kannada on signboards. The Karnataka BJP had slammed the Congress government for arresting Kannada activists.

Insecurity haunts Siddaramaiah, Says Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that insecurity haunts Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it is due to this insecurity that he is busy in politics.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been fighting for the Chief Minister’s post while others are busy in securing the Deputy Chief Ministers post,” Bommai said while talking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot seeking his directions for the state government to give suitable compensation to farmers in the wake of severe drought. He said that everyone has forgotten the state’s development and is indulging in politics.

“Seeing the current financial situation, the government may impose fresh conditions to continue the guarantees after the parliamentary polls,” Bommai said. Accusing the state government of indulging in politics at a time when farmers are in dire need due to the severe drought, Bommai said that any government that fails to give justice to farmers will not last long.

“Any government that will come to the rescue of people during droughts or floods is considered a living government. Doing anything for the people will be deemed a dead government,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.