live

LIVE Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Kalaburagi District – Afzalpur, Chittarpur (SC), Sedam, Chincholi (SC), Gulbarga Rural (SC), Gulbarga Dakshin, Gulbarga Uttar begins.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.