New Delhi: Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Friday defended Laxman Savadi, who was last month inducted as one of the three Deputy Chief Ministers in the BS Yediyurappa Cabinet despite being forced to resign as a minister in 2012 when he was caught watching porn on his mobile phone in the Vidhan Soudha.

“Watching porn is not an anti-national activity”, said the Karnataka Law Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakaru, and responding to an attack on BJP by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for appointing Savadi as one of the three Deputy Chief Ministers, Madhuswamy said, “Watching the video was morally wrong, he accidentally switched it on and watched it. He has not cheated anyone or committed any anti-national activity that calls for punishment.”

He further said that he was not saying that watching the video was not correct but there was no point criticising him for it.

Explaining why Savadi was made Deputy Chief Minister, the minister said, “This was done keeping in mind his organisational skills which benefitted the party during the last Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In the Cabinet expansion, which took place on August 20, Savadi was made Deputy Chief Minister along with Govind Makthappa and Ashwath Narayan. The expansion itself took place nearly a month after the then-state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, days after the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) failed a floor test in the Assembly.

Interestingly, before the expansion, Yediyurappa was the only minister in his Cabinet, running his government ‘single-handedly’ for well over a month.