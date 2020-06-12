New Delhi: The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the smooth conduct of the upcoming biennial election to Council of States as well as Karnataka Legislative Council amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially for those residing in the containment zones. Also Read - Bengaluru: Number of Containment Zones in City Climbs to 113 | Full List Here

The Council of States 2020 and Karnataka Legislative Council Elections 2020 are scheduled to be held on June 19 and 29 respectively, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the directions, the Karnataka government has asked the Returning Officer (RO) to ensure that all necessary precautions against the spread of the deadly coronavirus are taken during the process of polling.

1. The RO has been asked to ensure the basic social distancing and sanitisation norms during the process of filing and scrutinising nominations, polling as well as counting of polls.

2. All candidates, voters, and election agents are required to carry passes as issued by the government.

3. The government has imposed additional precautions for the travel of those candidates, voters and agents authorised by the RO, who are travelling from containment zones. Such persons have been allowed “unrestricted movement”, while ensuring safety precautions, only for the purpose of elections.

4. Any MLAs quarantined will be provided travel during the electoral process. It will be facilitated by the Deputy Commissioners and a separate SOP will be released for the same by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state government.

5. The Karnataka government said that the above guidelines have to be strictly followed and will be applicable only till the completion of the elections.