Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday clarified that the state won’t impose a stringent lockdown in future, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated on Saturday, while reacting to a query on open defiance of lockdown at various places. “There is no proposal before the government to impose a complete lockdown. We want people to strictly follow the regulations,” he told reporters in Kalaburagi. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Relaxes Rules; Grocery Shops, Milk Booths Can Stay Open For Long Hours

Notably, Karnataka has imposed a lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12 to break the chain of the transmission. “A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said on April 26. Also Read - Total Lockdown For Few Weeks Needed in India, Advises Dr Fauci As Country Witnesses Record Surges In COVID Cases

Meanwhile, citing an example of Maharashtra where a 44-day lockdown brought the infection under control to a good extent, Sudhakar requested people people to follow the regulations instead of loitering around unnecessarily. Also Read - Lockdown Extended in Rajasthan Till May 17. What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full List

A couple of days back, Chief Minister Yediyurappa had appealed to people to follow all guidelines and stay indoors. Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa had tweeted,”The 2-weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus has begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it’s an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 28, 2021

The State has reported over 48,000 cases in a single day of which over half of the cases were in Bengaluru. The State has over four lakh active cases. As many as 15,523 people have died since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.