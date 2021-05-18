Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has hinted at extending COVID-19 lockdown beyond May 24. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa asserted that talks are on regarding extending the lockdown in the state but no decision has been taken yet on the matter. “I’m discussing it, will let you know. No decision has been taken yet. Till May 24 there is already a lockdown, and after a couple of days, we will take a final call on how long to extend it,” Yediyurappa told reporters yesterday after meeting with senior ministers and officials of all districts. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Extended in Andhra Pradesh Till May 31. Read Details

Earlier Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka had favoured the extension of the total shutdown in the state, saying lockdown in Maharashtra and Delhi reduced Covid cases in the worst-affected states, positive cases will also decline in our state if the 14-day lockdown is extended beyond May 24. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Extended in Punjab's Ludhiana Till May 23

He had said that Cabinet ministers involved in the fight against the pandemic will meet before the present lockdown ends to assess the situation to decide on the next course of action in containing the disease.

Echoing similar remarks, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that it will be good if lockdown is extended for some more days. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda too recently had said lockdown has to be extended if need be, as it has been yielding results, with major cities including Bengaluru witnessing decline in daily COVID positive cases. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here

Besides, Lancet India Taskforce has also suggested extending the lockdown by at least a week to bring the situation under control. Speaking to a portal, epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu, a member of the Lancet task force had asserted that the government should consider extension in lockdown by at least a week, while stricter curbs for two weeks will be the best keeping in mind the rising positivity rate and death toll.

Notably, Karnataka has been reporting nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases for past few days. Earlier on Monday, the state saw 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the toll to 22,313. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 13,338 new cases. The district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,64,396, followed by Mysuru 1,14,107 and Tumakuru 83,394.