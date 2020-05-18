New Delhi: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday banned entry of people from four worst-hit coronavirus states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 31. However, the southern state decided to ease COVID-19 induced lockdown norms and allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow. Also Read - Major Relief For E-commerce Firms Under Lockdown 4.0: They Can Deliver Non-essential Items in Red Zones Too

"We have decided not to allow entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31st. Road state transport corporation buses in state and pvt buses will run. Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas", the Chief Minister told reporters after a meeting with ministers and senior officials.

Elaborating the details, the Chief Minister asserted that only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory. Autos, cab aggregators like Ola Uber and other taxi services would be allowed to resume their services from tomorrow.

Trains can operate within the state but not inter- state services till May 31. Saloons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. All shops, except shopping malls and cinema halls, can open.

Besides, there will be total lockdown across state on Sundays and only essential services will be allowed.