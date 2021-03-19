New Delhi: Since coronavirus cases started rising across several states, an old video of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing a lockdown is going viral on social media. Netizens shared the screenshot of the false news bulletin of local news channel, NewsFirst (Kannada) and said “Corona Emergency in the state for a week. Malls, cinemas and night pubs to remain shut”. The 4:32-second clip was also posted on YouTube. This comes days after CM Yediyurappa urged people to cooperate if they don’t want another lockdown. Also Read - Lockdown in Bangalore in a Week? Read What Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Says

However, when India.com conducted a fact check, we found that the screenshot which is being shared on social media platforms was from March 2020. In that video, CM had announced a week-long lockdown after an elderly man from Kalaburagi succumbed to COVID-19 infection. All universities, colleges, malls, pubs, cinema halls were shut down then.

Dismissing rumours, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also clarified that the video being circulated is of a year-old press conference. “An old video of CM’s press conference on lockdown is being circulated on social media. Please rely only on government sources for any Covid-19 related information. Don’t pay heed to such rumours. Let us follow all the safety guidelines to win this war against COVID-19”, he tweeted. An old video of CM's press conference on lockdown is being circulated on social media. Please rely only on government sources for any Covid-19 related information. Don't pay heed to such rumours. Let us follow all the safety guidelines to win this war against #COVID19. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 17, 2021 CLAIM: After a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a 7-day lockdown in Karnataka. FACT: Nothing of this sort has been announced as yet.