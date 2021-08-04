Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Commission issued fresh prohibitory orders amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions in the Karnataka capital and implemented a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, effective immediately. The night curfew in Bengaluru has been imposed till 16th August.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown Update: Govt To Bring Back Covid Curbs as State Witnesses Spike In Cases; Important Update For Visitors

Earlier on Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had made institutional quarantine mandatory for people visiting Karnataka from outside. “Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don’t, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine,” the Bengaluru civic body had stated. Also Read - Karnataka Cabinet Expansion This Afternoon, New Ministers to be Sworn-in at 2.15 PM: CM Bommai

The Health Ministry has already expressed concern regarding the R-value increase above 1 in Karnataka, among seven other states, in the past week. Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru have increased from 1,300 cases a day on July 12 to 1,800+ in the last week. Also Read - No Vaccination at Civic, Govt Centres in Mumbai Today Due to Shortage of Doses: BMC

Till Tuesday, Karnataka logged 1,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the toll to 36,650. Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The day also saw 1,376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, leaving 24,280 active cases.