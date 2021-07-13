Bengaluru: The Chikkaballapur district administration in Karnataka on Tuesday issued a stern order after about 8,000 people streamed past the gates to Nandi Hills on Sunday, the first weekend after the lockdown was completely lifted. The officials have decided to ban entry to Nandi Hills during weekends — from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am.Also Read - India's First COVID Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Again

The hill station, about 60km from Bengaluru, is a goto spot, especially on weekends, for people not only from the state capital, but also other towns like Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur.

"On Sunday, thousands of people visited the Nandi Hills. The tourism department-run hotel in the hilltop was fully booked on weekends and hence to control the spread of the coronavirus in the district, we have decided to ban entry to Nandi Hills during weekends," the additional deputy commissioner of the district Amaresh H said to Indianexpress.com.

“There was a huge traffic jam on Rani cross in Devanahalli taluk. A stretch of about 1 km on the way to Nandi Hills witnessed traffic snarls on Sunday,” Amaresh added.

