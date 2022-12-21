COVID-19 – Karnataka Health Minister Makes Big Statement on Covid Guidelines as Cases Surge in China

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the Health Ministry will soon release new COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Bengaluru: Amid of uptick of Covid cases in different parts of the world including China, the United States of America, Japan and Brazil, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the Health Ministry will soon release new COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

“Some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisation. Therefore we need to focus on booster dose coverage,” Sudhakar told reporters in Belagavi.

“A high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the next steps. The Centre is constantly monitoring the global situation and we are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard,” he added.

The Minister also took to Twitter and urged everyone to stay vigilant against the pandemic. In a series of tweets, the minister wrote, “The sudden spurt in #COVID cases in some parts of the world is a reminder for us to stay vigilant against the pandemic. As many in our state are yet to take their precautionary dose, I urge everyone to remain protected by taking their doses.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country. After the meeting, the minister tweeted, “COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.”

POSTPONE BHARAT JODO YATRA

The Government has also written a letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, asking them to follow Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government has also directed them to use mask, sanitiser rigourously.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister appealed that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of public health emergency.