Bengaluru: In spite of the daily positive cases declining, Karnataka’s Hassan district remains to be one of the top Covid-hit rural districts in the region. Keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation in the region, the ongoing lockdown has been extended till June 21 in Hassan. The announcement was made by Karnataka minister and in-charge minister of Hassan district, K Gopalaiah, just ahead of the state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s visit to the district.

Speaking to the media, Gopalaiah said, "Now lockdown has been imposed till 14th June, same will be discussed with officials & it will continue till 21st in Hassan. It will be conveyed to the CM as he's coming to Hassan tomorrow."