Bengaluru: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Monday imposed a 14-day curfew in the state. The lockdown will begin on Tuesday night from 9 PM. “COVID curfew to be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days”, announced CM Yediyurappa after a Cabinet meeting today. The chief minister also warned that the government may extend the lockdown if the situation worsens. He also announced that the state will provide free vaccination to all including people aged between 18-45 years. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Curfew For 2 Weeks From Tomorrow Night to Curb COVID-19 Spread | Details Here

Karnataka Lockdown: What’s Allowed, What’s NOT

Essential services allowed between 6-10 am

After 10 am shops will close.

Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors allowed to function.

Public transport to remain shut

Schools, colleges, universities will remain shut

Inter/intra-state travel will not be allowed, except for emergency purposes.

Home delivery of liquor.

Notably, the 14-day lockdown in state comes after Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 29,438 cases on Saturday. Cumulatively 13,39,201 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 14,426 deaths and 10,62,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.